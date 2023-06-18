Bitcoin Private Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00098517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00041790 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

