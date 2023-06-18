BitShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $544,954.11 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and $544,954.11 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002799 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,001,401 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

