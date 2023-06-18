BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 4,861,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

