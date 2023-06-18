BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,196. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

