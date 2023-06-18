Blur 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.90 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 696,484,207.5722984 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.35512684 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $25,746,436.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

