BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.35

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.35 and traded as low as C$10.92. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 117,181 shares traded.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.46.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th.
