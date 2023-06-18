BNB Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. BNB has a market cap of $38.43 billion and $390.38 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $246.61 or 0.00931144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,398 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,445.88921598. The last known price of BNB is 244.98847817 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1462 active market(s) with $457,551,785.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.