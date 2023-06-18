BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.68.

SRC stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,486 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

