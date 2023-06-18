BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

