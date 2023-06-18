Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 675,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.5 days.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of Boralex stock remained flat at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. Boralex has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Get Boralex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.