Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

BPF.UN opened at C$16.17 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 20.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84. The stock has a market cap of C$347.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

