Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

