Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 281,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,258. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 million, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 483,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,628,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 483,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,628,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,947 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

