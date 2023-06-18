Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 910,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.