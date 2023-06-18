Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

