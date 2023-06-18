Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,978 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

