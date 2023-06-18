Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

