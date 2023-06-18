Bridge Oracle (BRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $332,427.80

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $332,427.80 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Token Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

