Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

