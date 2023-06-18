Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 587,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 39,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

