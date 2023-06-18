Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 947,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,903. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

