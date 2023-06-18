Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 387,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

BRLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

