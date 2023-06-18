Brokerages Set Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Price Target at $8.08

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of EVEX opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. EVE has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVE by 240.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

