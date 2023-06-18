Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $27.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

