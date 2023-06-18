Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Acquires 188 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average of $190.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

