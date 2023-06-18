Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Invests $269,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

