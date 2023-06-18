Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

BAM traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

