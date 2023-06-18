Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for 2.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 583,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.