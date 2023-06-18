Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $38.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $39.76.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

