Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

BURL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 949,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.16. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

