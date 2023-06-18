Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in May

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 608,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 14.2 %

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 148,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,694. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 157.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.9% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,703,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 2,403,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 984,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 67.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.