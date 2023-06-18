BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 15,142,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,252. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.