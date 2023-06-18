Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 607,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 250,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $785.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Cadre had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

