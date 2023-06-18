Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 531,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.