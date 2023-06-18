Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 531,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

CMCL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

