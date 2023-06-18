California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFNB remained flat at $14.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336. California First Leasing has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.
About California First Leasing
