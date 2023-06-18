Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Calix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 949.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after acquiring an additional 561,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calix Trading Down 2.2 %

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CALX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,137. Calix has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.