Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.04. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

