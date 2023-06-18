CannabisCoin Achieves Market Cap of $388,536.91 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $388,536.91 and $2.73 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,472.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00291100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00518030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00402804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

