Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,363,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,432,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 184,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,010,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $103.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

