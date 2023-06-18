Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Shares of NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

