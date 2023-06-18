Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

