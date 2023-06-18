Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.