Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 110,697 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 110,697 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

