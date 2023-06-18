Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 841 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $276.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day moving average is $300.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.