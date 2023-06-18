Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after buying an additional 248,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,723. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

