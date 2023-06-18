Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.49. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

