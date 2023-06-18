Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 926 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.