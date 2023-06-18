Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.