Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after buying an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

