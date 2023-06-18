Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

